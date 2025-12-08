Waupaca County Judge Raymond Huber dies at 68 after fall

WAUPACA (NBC26) — Waupaca County is mourning the loss of longtime Circuit Court Judge Raymond “Ray” Huber, who died Friday at age 68 from injuries sustained in a fall, according to his obituary.

Huber passed away on December 5 at ThedaCare Regional Medical Center in Neenah.

The Clintonville native spent 25 years on the bench and presided over several high-profile cases, including the recent Tony Haase murder trial.

Elected in 2000, Huber built a respected judicial career that followed years in private practice. He began at Linehan Law in Wausau before opening his own firm in Clintonville, where he also served as city attorney.

Born March 13, 1957, Huber graduated from Clintonville High School, Carroll University, and UW–Madison Law School, all with honors. Despite the demands of his courtroom schedule, he held tight to his agricultural roots, helping with chores on the family farm each morning before heading to work.

Raymond "Ray" Huber, 68, was first elected judge in 2000. Most recently, he presided over the cold-case murder trial of Tony Haase.

Huber married Joan Finnegan in 1996, and the two shared a love of time spent at their lake house, boating with friends and family. He was also known for his enthusiasm for Wisconsin sports, cheering on the Badgers, Bucks, Brewers, and Packers, as well as his generosity and love of cooking.

He is survived by his wife Joan, mother Lorraine, and brothers George, Ben, and Bill, along with several nieces and nephews.

A memorial service is scheduled for Wednesday, December 11 at 11 a.m. at United Methodist Church in Clintonville. Visitation will be held Tuesday from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. and again Wednesday from 10 a.m. until the start of the service. The family encourages casual or Wisconsin Badgers attire. Memorials may be directed to UW Research or the Clintonville Food Pantry.