Warming shelters in Northeast Wisconsin

There are several locations providing resources for people who need a warm and safe place to go during the cold snap.

For a list of warming shelters in Brown County click here.

For a list of warming shelters in Outagamie County click here.

For a list of warming shelters in Winnebago County click here.

For a list of warming shelters in Door County click here.

It is important to look out for signs of hypothermia when you're exposed to cold temperatures. The Wisconsin Department of Health Services has a full list of signs to look out for.