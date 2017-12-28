Warming shelters in Northeast Wisconsin

Brooke Hafs
3:09 AM, Dec 28, 2017
There are several locations providing resources for people who need a warm and safe place to go during the cold snap. 

For a list of warming shelters in Brown County click here

For a list of warming shelters in Outagamie County click here

For a list of warming shelters in Winnebago County click here

For a list of warming shelters in Door County click here

It is important to look out for signs of hypothermia when you're exposed to cold temperatures. The Wisconsin Department of Health Services has a full list of signs to look out for. 

 

