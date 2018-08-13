Walkers, runners move toward a cure

NEENAH, Wis. - More than 100 people in the Fox Valley are coming out for a cause Sunday as part of the Team Hope run and walk in Neenah.

It's to raise awareness of Huntington's Disease.

Organizers say funds raised from the event will stay in Wisconsin to help cover costs of support groups, education, and research for a cure.

"I always tell people - very few people really figure out their true purpose in life, and through having this disease in my family, I've found my purpose," organizer Shawna Verstegen said. "Hosting these events has been my purpose."

Huntington's disease is a hereditary brain disorder resulting in a loss of behavioral and physical control. Right now, there is no cure.