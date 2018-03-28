Walker toughens penalties for 'straw' gun purchases

11:51 AM, Mar 28, 2018

Handguns are displayed in the Remington booth during the 2013 NRA Annual Meeting and Exhibits at the George R. Brown Convention Center on May 5, 2013, in Houston, Texas. More than 70,000 people attended the NRA's three-day annual meeting that featured nearly 550 exhibitors, a gun trade show and a political rally. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

Image copyright 2013 Getty Images.

Madison - Gov. Scott Walker has signed into law a bill strengthening the penalties for legally buying a firearm with the intent to provide the weapon to someone barred from having a gun.

Walker on Wednesday signed the bill increasing penalties from a misdemeanor to a felony for "straw" purchases. It was one of 41 bills he signed.

Walker also signed a bill would allow developers to fill portions of urban and rural wetlands without a state permit. Conservationist groups opposed it saying the change will lead to the destruction of wildlife habitat and exacerbate flooding.

He also partially vetoed a bill that allowed sexually violent people on supervised release to live closer than 1,500 feet away from schools, child care facilities, parks and churches. Walker's veto keeps the 1,500-feet requirement in place for those locations and others.

