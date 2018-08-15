Walker makes new tax proposals in wake of Evers win

10:55 AM, Aug 15, 2018

FILE - In this Feb. 23, 2017 file photo, Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker speaks at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) in Oxon Hill, Md. Walker won the Republican primary in Wisconsin on Tuesday, Aug. 14, 2018, dispensing nominal opposition as he mounts bid for a third term. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh, File)

MADISON, Wis. (AP) - Republican Gov. Scott Walker is proposing new tax credits in the wake of Tony Evers winning the Democratic nomination for governor.

Walker unveiled outlines of proposals and a new ad on Wednesday morning, the day after the primary. Walker is seeking a third term.

Walker is calling for a new $5,000 credit over five years for college graduates who live and work in Wisconsin as a way to reduce college loan debt. He’s already called for extending a University of Wisconsin tuition freeze for four more years.

He’s also proposing a tax credit program to help senior citizens afford to live in their homes. He did not immediately release details of what that would cost. Walker also wants to expand apprenticeships available to middle school students.

Walker says he will also propose a tax credit designed to lower child care costs and continue a back-to-school sales tax holiday.

