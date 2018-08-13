Vintage car show in Kaukauna

Aug 12, 2018

KAUKAUNA, Wis. - A flurry of vintage cars greeted people today at the 5th annual Vintage Car Show in Kaukauna.

Most of the cars featured are pre-1978, along with some older trucks and motorcycles on display as well.

Car enthusiasts say seeing a display like this..is just one way to keep their passion alive.

"We have so many cars from the 20's here," Dave Tebo said. "We have the Nicolet Model A club come down here with probably 25, 30 cars and enjoys a meet. So we have them down here, but there's a great collection from the 20's and 30's as well."

The vintage car show also featured a great look at the Grignon Mansion in Kaukauna.

