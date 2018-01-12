UW to warn students about working for legislator

MADISON, Wis. (AP) - The University of Wisconsin-Madison political science department plans to warn students considering internships with Democratic Rep. Josh Zepnick that he’s been accused of sexual misconduct.

The department on Friday forwarded a job posting for interns in Zepnick’s office to its majors, the Capital Times reported.

Department Chairman John Zumbrunnen said the department plans to reach out to its students again to make them aware that two anonymous women have accused Zepnick of drunkenly kissing them against their will at political events in 2011 and 2015.

Zumbrunnen said the department has never faced a situation like this. He added that student safety must come first and they should make informed decisions.

Zepnick didn’t immediately reply to an email from The Associated Press seeking comment.

The women’s accusations came to light in a Capital Times story in December. Zepnick has admitted the allegations are true.

Legislative leaders have demanded that Zepnick resign but he has refused. Democrats have stripped him of his committee assignments and he has agreed not to participate in closed caucuses with his fellow Democrats.

The Assembly is scheduled to convene Tuesday for its first floor session since the allegations broke. Zepnick has said he expects to attend as usual.