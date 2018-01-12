Some Wisconsin lawmakers must get harassment training

MADISON, Wis. (AP) - The Wisconsin Legislature provides sexual harassment training for new lawmakers but only some had to get it before the #MeToo movement.

New senators must attend training by the Senate chief clerk and the Legislature’s human resources department that covers sexual harassment.

The Legislature’s attorneys also offer orientation for all new legislators that includes sexual harassment training. Assembly leaders made that orientation mandatory for their members this session in the wake of the #MeToo movement.

Both chambers’ chief clerks have received four sexual harassment complaints over the last decade but have refused to release them. One complaint was against former Sen. Spencer Coggs, who has denied the allegations.

Two anonymous women told the Capital Times newspaper in December that Rep. Josh Zepnick kissed them against their will. He has admitted he did what they alleged.