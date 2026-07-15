Two teens seriously injured in Outagamie County two-vehicle crash

OUTAGAMIE COUNTY (NBC 26) — Two teenagers were seriously injured in a two-vehicle crash in the Town of Center on July 14, 2026.

Deputies with the Outagamie County Sheriff's Office responded to the intersection of County Road EE and Wege Road at approximately 5:18 p.m.

A sedan driven by a 24-year-old man was traveling southbound on County Road EE when it was struck by a second sedan traveling eastbound on Wege Road. Investigators determined the eastbound sedan, driven by a 16-year-old and occupied by a second 16-year-old, failed to yield at a stop sign to southbound traffic.

Both occupants of the eastbound sedan were transported to a local hospital with serious injuries. The driver of the southbound sedan was evaluated for minor injuries.

Authorities said alcohol is not believed to be a factor in the crash.

The Outagamie County Sheriff's Office was assisted at the scene by the Wisconsin State Patrol, Gold Cross Ambulance, Town of Center First Responders, and Town of Center Fire Department.

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