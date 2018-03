TWO RIVERS, Wis. - Two Rivers Police officers say they are investigating a burglary to a business during the early morning hours Tuesday.

According to a press release, someone broke in to Lakeshore Rise on the 2600 block of Williams St. and stole an iPad, a laptop and case.

Police are offering a $1000 reward through Crime Stoppers for information leading to an arrest. If you have information, you're asked to call (920) 683-4466.