OSHKOSH, Wis. - Oshkosh Police say a 45-year-old woman and a 52-year-old man are in custody for Keeping/Maintaining a Place of Prostitution.

Investigators say they searched JJ's Health Spa at 1775 Witzel Ave. and a residence on the 1700 block of Witzel Ave. on Wednesday.

According to a press release, they seized documents, electronic devices and $16,000 in cash.

Officers say that evidence lead to the arrests. Authorities took the two to the Winnebago County Jail.

The female is operating several other businesses in the Fox Valley, police say.

If you have any information on this incident, Oshkosh Police ask you to call them at (920) 236-8477.