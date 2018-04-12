Car crashes into power pole, one person hurt

GRAND CHUTE, Wis. - The Grand Chute Fire Dept. says one person is hurt after a car crashed into a power pole Wednesday evening.



Crews say this happened on West Wisconsin Avenue, in front of Kolosso Toyota just before 8:00 p.m.

According to the fire department, a power pole was damaged along with electrical wiring and transformers.

WE Energies is currently on scene to replace the power pole.



Wisconsin Avenue is currently closed to traffic and will be for 6-8 hours. Police ask that you avoid the area.



Crews say some businesses in the area may experience a loss of power while repairs are completed.

