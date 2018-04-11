GREEN BAY, Wis. - UPDATE:

Tank, Lincoln, West, Franklin, Jackson, Chappell, Beaumont and Kennedy schools have been released from the precautionary "secure the building" according to Green Bay Public School District.

All schools will be dismissed as normal, according to a school spokesperson.

Green Bay Police say Shawano Avenue is shut down as investigators gather evidence. Three suspects have been arrested. Police are searching for a fourth suspect.

---------------

Officers are investigating a shooting at a residence in the 900 block of Shawano Avenue, according to police. The scene is still active as officers are trying to locate the suspects responsible for the shooting. There are several officers in the neighborhood near Oak Street, Clinton Street, 12th Street and Howard Street.



There are currently no reported injuries, according to police. Schools will be released once the area is deemed safe.

The Green Bay Police Department's SWAT team is on scene of the shooting, according to our news crew.

--------------

Green Bay Police confirm there was a shooting on the city’s west side.

They say this is what prompted the schools to go into a “secure the building” mode.

NBC26 has a crew on the scene and will be updating this developing story.

--------------

Tank, Lincoln, West and Franklin schools in Green Bay are all in "secure the building" mode for an outside community situation.

This story will be updated soon.