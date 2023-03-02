Today's Talker: Michael B. Jordan honored with star on Hollywood Walk of Fame

MILWAUKEE — Michael B. Jordan was honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame Wednesday.

Speakers at the ceremony included Ryan Coogler, who directed Jordan in "Creed" and "Black Panther," and Jonathan Majors who co-stars with Jordan in "Creed III."

A moment that sure had our viewers calling to ask: what's up with that? The two shining orbs parallel in the night sky were actually the two brightest planets, Venus and Jupiter sharing a cosmic kiss in the night sky.

According to CNN, conjunctions between planets happen often due to the celestial bodies that orbit around the sun in the same place and trace similar paths.

Jupiter will shift westward while Venus will move slowly in the other direction. If you missed it last night, you'll get to see them tonight as well.