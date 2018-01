Titletown Park closed again because of the cold

ASHWAUBENON, Wis. - Titletown Park is closing its main attractions again Monday, with the park's leaders saying it's just too cold.

Titletown closed Ariens Hill, 46 Below, and ice skating, beginning Sunday night at 6:00.

Park leaders wanted to reopen today, but said they'll only do so once the wind chill advisory is lifted.

Leaders tell NBC26 they hope to be open for normal business hours starting Tuesday.