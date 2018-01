Packers to pick 14th in NFL draft

GREEN BAY -

According to Packers staff writer, Wes Hodkiewicz, the Packers will be picking 14th in the upcoming NFL draft.

Their opponents for the 2018 have been finalized as well.

Home opponents: Arizona, San Francisco, Buffalo, Miami, Atlanta, Chicago, Detroit, Minnesota.

Road opponents: Los Angeles Rams, Seattle, New England, New York Jets, Washington, Chicago, Detroit, Minnesota.