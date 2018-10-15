Times and dates for trick-or-treating in Wisconsin communities

12:32 PM, Oct 15, 2018
GREEN BAY, Wis. - HauntedWisconsin.com has provided a lengthy list of date and times for trick-or-treating in just about every community in Wisconsin. Most are on Halloween, October 31st, which falls on a Wednesday this year. Some are held on the weekend before the holiday.

The list of trick-or-treating events includes: 

Green Bay: 4:00 - 7:00 p.m. on Halloween

De Pere: 11:00 - 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, October 27

Allouez: 4:00 - 7:00 p.m. on Halloween

Appleton: 4:00 - 8:00 p.m. on Halloween

Howard: 4:00 - 7:00 p.m. on Halloween

Manitowoc: 5:00 - 7:00 p.m. on Halloween

Chilton: 3:00 - 5:00 p.m on Sunday, October 28

Fond du Lac: 3:30 - 5:30 p.m. on Sunday, October 28

Oshkosh: 5:00 - 7:00 p.m. on Halloween

Waupaca: 5:00 - 7:00 p.m. on Halloween

Shawano: 5:00 - 7:00 p.m. on Halloween

Marinette: Halloween night from 4-6 p.m. is the recommended date & time.

Egg Harbor: 2:00 - 4:00 p.m. on Sunday, October 28

For more information, check the list here.

