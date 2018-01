GREEN BAY, Wis. - Three men were charged Tuesday in connection to a series of armed robberies in Brown County.

Darrin K. Hill, 28, of Oneida, Joshua J. Way, 25, of Seymour and Jeffrey W. Gross, 34, of De Pere, all face charges relating to the alleged robberies, which happened at knife point at several fast food restaurants.

Joshua Way is accused of committing the armed robberies at Subway restaurants in Green Bay and Howard, according to police. The other two men are accused of driving him.

At each location, between $200 and $300 was taken, police said. Police believe the motive was drug-related.

The men were all arrested on December 30.

Gross is being held on a $35,000 cash bond and can't go to the Subway restaurants or have contact with Hill and Way. Hill and Way are each being held on a $100,000 cash bond.

Way may also be involved in similar robberies at area Burger King and Hardee's locations, but the investigation is still ongoing.