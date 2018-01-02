Appleton Police investigating 'smash and grab' theft involving stolen credit cards

Marisa DeCandido
2:38 PM, Jan 2, 2018
Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
APPLETON, Wis. - The Appleton Police Department is looking for multiple suspects in connection to a "smash and grab" theft involving stolen credit cards.

On December 30, a car was broken into between 5:40 and 6:15 p.m. on the 2500 block of South Kensington Drive, Appleton Police said.

The suspects stole credit cards that were later used in Grand Chute, according to police. The suspects may also be involved in a similar crime in the Fox Valley Metro Police Department's jurisdiction.

If you recognize the men in the photos above, or have any information about this theft, you're asked to contact Appleton Police.

