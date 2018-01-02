Appleton Police investigating 'smash and grab' theft involving stolen credit cards

APPLETON, Wis. - The Appleton Police Department is looking for multiple suspects in connection to a "smash and grab" theft involving stolen credit cards.

On December 30, a car was broken into between 5:40 and 6:15 p.m. on the 2500 block of South Kensington Drive, Appleton Police said.

Officer Shuman is investigating a smash & grab theft with use of stolen credit cards. He is attempting to identify the individuals shown in the attached photos. Please call (920) 832-5500 with information. pic.twitter.com/dXweh3I33M — Appleton Police (@AppletonPD_WI) January 2, 2018

The suspects stole credit cards that were later used in Grand Chute, according to police. The suspects may also be involved in a similar crime in the Fox Valley Metro Police Department's jurisdiction.

If you recognize the men in the photos above, or have any information about this theft, you're asked to contact Appleton Police.