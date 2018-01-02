Appleton Police investigating 'smash and grab' theft involving stolen credit cards

APPLETON, Wis. - The Appleton Police Department is looking for multiple suspects in connection to a "smash and grab" theft involving stolen credit cards.
On December 30, a car was broken into between 5:40 and 6:15 p.m. on the 2500 block of South Kensington Drive, Appleton Police said.
Officer Shuman is investigating a smash & grab theft with use of stolen credit cards. He is attempting to identify the individuals shown in the attached photos. Please call (920) 832-5500 with information. pic.twitter.com/dXweh3I33M