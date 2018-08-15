Surprise shopping spree shocks parents

(KSL) It's a scenario that gives all parents sweaty palms: having to pick up the tab for something their child ordered online without their knowing.



That worry became a reality for one Utah couple this week, when they learned of an Amazon order totaling nearly $400 that was placed by their 6-year-old daughter.



"On Friday, I just went online to check something and I noticed a couple items there that I hadn't ordered," Catherine Lunt said. "I canceled them because they hadn't been shipped yet, and then I started looking and there was about three more pages of items."



Lunt said her daughter, Katelyn had apparently made the order, which included roughly ten Barbie dolls, plus other dolls and toys last Thursday, but her mother didn't realize it until it was too late to stop most of the order.



"Well, that first day there was about seven boxes, I think, and we've received about three more," said Lunt.