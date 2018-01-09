Storage building destroyed by fire

TOWNSHIP OF AUBURN, Wis. -

A person escaped, unharmed, from a burning equipment building Monday.

Fond Du Lac County emergency officials tell NBC26 that multiple fire departments were called to a fire at N2496 U.S. Highway 45 in the Township of Auburn around 2:30 Monday afternoon.

They say only one employee was inside the building, owned by Valley Hydro Excavating LLC, at the time of the fire and was not hurt.

Officials say the building, that’s used as an office and heavy equipment storage, was destroyed by the fire.

U.S. Highway 45 was closed for about five hours, in both directions, as crews fought the fire.

The Wisconsin State Fire Marshall and Campbellsport Fire Department are investigating what started the fire.