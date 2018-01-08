Dozens lose home after Shiocton fire

SHIOCTON, Wis. -

As many as 25 people are without a home Monday morning, after an apartment fire in Outagamie County.

It happened around 1:00 at the intersection of Broad and Railroad Streets in Shiocton. The fire chief says when crews arrived; they saw smoke and flames shooting from the building.

“Everyone made it out safe, no one was injured, some of the elderly women were resistant to leave but they eventually made it out," said Chief Butch Bunnell with the Shiocton Bovina Fire Dept.

The people inside were sent to a nearby school to keep warm, the Red Cross is assisting those affected.