Your guide to Summerfest 2023

MILWAUKEE (NBC 26) — The "World's Largest Music Festival" is back! Summerfest 2023 started on Thursday, June 22 with big acts and tons of activities to partake in on the festival grounds and throughout downtown Milwaukee.
Before heading down to Milwaukee, here is what you need to know.
Tickets
- Regular tickets: $26
- Senior tickets (62 and over) $20
- Child tickets (ages 3-10) $6
- Children 2 and under: Free
Passes and tickets to the festival will not be valid for American Family Insurance Amphitheater shows. For tickets to shows at the American Family Insurance Amphitheater, visit Ticketmaster.com.
Headliners
There will be an artist and genre for every music lover over the nine-day festival. Here are some of the headliners taking the stage at the American Family Insurance Amphitheater.
For a full festival lineup, click here.
Weekend One: June 22 - 24
- Eric Church
- Elle King
- Zac Brown Band
- Marcus King
- James Taylor
- Sheryl Crow
Weekend Two: June 29 - July 1
- Dave Matthews Band
- Odesza
- Bonobo
- Drama
- QRTR
- OLAN
- A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie
- Trippie Redd
- City Girls
- Gia Rap Princess
Weekend Three: July 6 - 8
- Jimmy Buffett
- Zach Bryan
- Charles Wesley Godwin
- Imagine Dragons & AJR
Getting to Summerfest
According to our sister station, TMJ4 in Milwaukee, the area around Summerfest is going under construction. Left turns from Lincoln Memorial Drive to Clybourn Street will not be possible during the run of the festival.
It is recommended festival-goers take advantage of the Freeway Flyers system provided by the Milwaukee County Transit System.
TMJ4 reports shuttles for Freeway Flyers are located at Brown Deer Road and College Avenue Park and Ride lots. Round trip fare for the shuttle is $10.
For other ride options, parking and more click HERE.
Summerfest Security
Things allowed into the festival
- Small bag, clinch bag or purse (max size of 9" x 10" x 12")
- Diaper bags and ADA/ medically necessary bags (have clear bags ready)
- Strollers and umbrellas (Note: items will not be allowed inside the amphitheater)
Things NOT allowed into the festival
- All backpacks, large purses, messenger/ camera bags, coolers
- Outside food and beverages/ carry-ins (unless needed for infants, medical or dietary needs)
- Stainless steel reusable drinking straws
- Recording devices, professional cameras
For more information on the 55th Summerfest, including admission promotions and special offers, visit summerfest.comor click HERE.