Your guide to Summerfest 2023

MILWAUKEE (NBC 26) — The "World's Largest Music Festival" is back! Summerfest 2023 started on Thursday, June 22 with big acts and tons of activities to partake in on the festival grounds and throughout downtown Milwaukee.

Before heading down to Milwaukee, here is what you need to know.

Tickets

Regular tickets: $26

Senior tickets (62 and over) $20

Child tickets (ages 3-10) $6

Children 2 and under: Free

Passes and tickets to the festival will not be valid for American Family Insurance Amphitheater shows. For tickets to shows at the American Family Insurance Amphitheater, visit Ticketmaster.com.

Headliners

There will be an artist and genre for every music lover over the nine-day festival. Here are some of the headliners taking the stage at the American Family Insurance Amphitheater.

For a full festival lineup, click here.

Weekend One: June 22 - 24



Eric Church

Elle King

Zac Brown Band

Marcus King

James Taylor

Sheryl Crow

Weekend Two: June 29 - July 1



Dave Matthews Band

Odesza

Bonobo

Drama

QRTR

OLAN

A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie

Trippie Redd

City Girls

Gia Rap Princess

Weekend Three: July 6 - 8



Jimmy Buffett

Zach Bryan

Charles Wesley Godwin

Imagine Dragons & AJR

Getting to Summerfest

According to our sister station, TMJ4 in Milwaukee, the area around Summerfest is going under construction. Left turns from Lincoln Memorial Drive to Clybourn Street will not be possible during the run of the festival.

It is recommended festival-goers take advantage of the Freeway Flyers system provided by the Milwaukee County Transit System.

TMJ4 reports shuttles for Freeway Flyers are located at Brown Deer Road and College Avenue Park and Ride lots. Round trip fare for the shuttle is $10.

For other ride options, parking and more click HERE.

Summerfest Security

Things allowed into the festival



Small bag, clinch bag or purse (max size of 9" x 10" x 12")

Diaper bags and ADA/ medically necessary bags (have clear bags ready)

Strollers and umbrellas (Note: items will not be allowed inside the amphitheater)

Things NOT allowed into the festival



All backpacks, large purses, messenger/ camera bags, coolers

Outside food and beverages/ carry-ins (unless needed for infants, medical or dietary needs)

Stainless steel reusable drinking straws

Recording devices, professional cameras

For more information on the 55th Summerfest, including admission promotions and special offers, visit summerfest.comor click HERE.

