Woman-owned business hopes to offer unique options for RNC visitors

MILWAUKEE — Just two blocks away from Fiserv Forum sits Amped, a private suite karaoke bar offering more than just an opportunity to live out your rockstar dreams.

“They can be converted to breakout rooms, green rooms for delegates or special meeting spaces. And it's a space that is very flexible and customizable, which we thought would be perfect for the RNC purposes,” said Marla Poytinger, President and CEO, Bars and Recreation.

It's one of the venues under the Bars and Recreation umbrella, a woman-owned entertainment company started by Marla Poytinger.

Marla says she and her team are knee-deep in preparations for next year and that includes hiring and interviewing new people every day.

“That's a huge part of my role right now is making sure that I meet every single person that's coming into our company and talking to them about the RNC and making sure that they're available that week,” said Poytinger.

Along with new black car luxury shuttle services, the company also just launched a new activation called Game Show MKE which she says is perfect for anyone looking to blow off steam after a long day on the convention floor.

“We're really thinking mindfully about what the RNC and the delegates will need when they come and adding that to our portfolio right now,” said Poytinger.

RNC Director of Communications Rachel Reisner says they are working closely with partner venues like Amped to make sure they have everything they need to pull off next summer without a hitch.

“We know that Milwaukee is a top-notch city, and it has been a hidden gem for so long, but ahead of 2024, we want to make sure that delegates and guests coming to Milwaukee are aware of what's here,” said Reisner.

For companies like Bars and Recreation, they say they’re excited that the RNC will finally put the spotlight on Milwaukee.

“There's so much that we can do here in Milwaukee, and that I as a woman business owner, can do and I'm just really proud to lead this team of incredible Milwaukee local employees who are passionate about this business, passionate about the city and want to give our customers memorable experiences,” said Poytinger.