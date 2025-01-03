Woman and pets killed in Dodge County house fire

DODGE COUNTY (NBC 26) — A woman and her pets were killed in a house fire in Dodge County early Friday morning.

The sheriff's office says the fire happened before 2 a.m. at a mobile home along Kellom Road near the city of Beaver Dam.

Deputies say they got to the scene within three minutes of the call and found the home was fully engulfed in flames. The Beaver Dam Fire Department and other agencies helped put the fire out.

Deputies say a 29-year-old woman and her pets were not able to escape the home, and were pronounced dead. A 29-year-old man got out safely.

The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office and the State Fire Marshall are looking further into what caused the fire.