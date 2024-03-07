With a race between Biden and Trump likely, voters are concerned about the economy

We're looking at a likely rematch in November between President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump.

One of the biggest issues concerning voters is the economy. Voters told reporter Sydni Eure they want to see change, no matter who wins. With rising costs for essentials, Eure wanted to know how voters would like to see the next president handle economic problems.

"As far as the economy goes, I'd like to see some stabilization I think maybe," said Bruce Beck in Waukesha.

"Just someone that can kind of understand that yes the economy is kind of in a delicate point but there are still millions of people that are impacted by the decisions that they make," said Travis Wiley, Jr. in Brown Deer.

"You know everything is expensive nowadays. So I just want them to just make it affordable f or everyday living," added Georgina Williams in Sherman Park.

A recent Marquette Law School poll showed 52% of registered voters thing Trump would handle the economy better, while 32% think Biden would. 10% say neither can handle the economy well, while 7% said they would handle it about the same.

You'll have the chance to make your voice heard next month. The presidential primary is April 2nd in Wisconsin.