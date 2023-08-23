Wisconsin's Wenzel's Farm sets Guinness World Record for longest meat snack stick

MARSHFIELD, Wis. — A Wisconsin company just set a Guinness World Record for the Longest Meat Snack Stick, measuring in at 314 feet long.

Wenzel's Farm, located in Marshfield, set the world record on Aug. 19. In a news release, the company said it partnered with Decro, a manufacturer of collagen casings and films, to create the snack stick.

On the day Wenzel's set the record, the company was hosting its 75th Anniversary. Family, friends, and community members were all at the event to celebrate the anniversary and new record.

“Wenzel’s farm has been providing quality meat products for 75 years, and setting the GUINNESS WORLD RECORD for the longest meat snack stick, was the perfect way to celebrate this amazing milestone,” stated Wenzel’s President Mark Vieth. “It has been an honor to be part of this community for the last 75 years, and we look forward to the next 75. As a company we want to thank everyone who joined us in this celebration, helping us be a part of making history, and eating a piece of history!”

After setting the record, Wenzel's shared the snack with everyone who attended the anniversary celebration.