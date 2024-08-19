Wisconsin's Ty Majeski Favorite For NASCAR Trucks Race at Milwaukee Mile August 25

MILWAUKEE — There's a reason why Ty Majeski feels at home at the Milwaukee Mile.

"The flat short track style," Ty Majeski says. "You know, that's sort of a style track that I've always had really good success at, all throughout my career. Just won at IRP couple weeks ago, down at Indy. A lot similiar to or very similar to Milwaukee."

The Seymour native is back in Wisconsin for the NASCAR Trucks' second playoff race on Sunday, August 25th.

"It's a great event for me personally to start off our playoff run," Majeski says. "We've again hit our stride right around playoff time as a race team. Like we have the last couple years, so I feel like we're in as good of a position as we've ever been to make another playoff run."

Majeski started from the rear of the field last year due to penalty, and knows the Milwaukee Mile is very raceable.

"Ton of grooves," Majeski says. "Really a lot different than what I expected the race to be. Really could go anywhere. I mean, we were, we were up there. In the center of the corner. More than I thought we'd be."

Majeski lives in the Fox Valley area and often drives in local late model shows. Also running in the NASCAR trucks series makes a full but fun schedule.

"Well, I love where I'm at," Majeski says. "Listen, I can go to the race track, knowing I have a chance to win every chance I get. And that's something maybe not a lot of people can say. So really, really satisfied with where I'm at in my career. Love racing late models on the side. And running these 23 truck races each and every season."

Majeski does consider this a home race, because he has more time on this track, than any other driver.

