Wisconsin woman accused of stealing nearly $100,000 in donations meant for veterans

A Cudahy woman faces a criminal charge after investigators reported she stole nearly $100,000 in donations intended for the Stars and Stripes Honor Flight.
Investigators say for years Joni Nogay ran a non-profit whose sole purpose was to raise money for the Stars and Stripes Honor Flight. Authorities say Nogay raised money, but most if it never made it to the organization.
Posted at 11:55 AM, Jun 23, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-23 12:55:21-04

According to a criminal complaint, Joni Nogay, 60, ran a non-profit called "We Run -- They Fly." The group's sole purpose was to raise money for the Stars and Stripes Honor Flight, which takes local veterans to Washington D.C. to see memorials built in their honor.

Authorities said between 2016 and 2023, Nogay raised more than $100,000 but only about $20,000 ever made it to the organization.

The complaint showed multiple checks for thousands of dollars that never made it to their intended destination. Investigators said a majority of the money went to Nogay's personal expenses including spa services, groceries, and more.

In a statement, Stars and Stripes Honor Flight leaders said: "Anyone who may be fraudulently fundraising for our organization will be swiftly referred to law enforcement."

"No idea. No one on the board had any idea. We were shocked," said WTMJ Radio host John Mercure.

Mercure is on the Stars and Stripes Honor Flight board of directors.

"It's preying on our veterans, those men and women that we're trying to honor as a community. If it's true it's just sickening," Mercure said.

Law enforcement began investigating after the Stars and Stripes Honor Flight organization had issues with a check for $9,500 in 2021.

Authorities said Nogay admitted to wrongdoing, expressed remorse, and pledged to make it right.

"I am filled with shame," Nogay told investigators.

Estimates surrounding the amount of money are likely low since authorities have only obtained financial records through November 2022. Evidence shows Nogay was still soliciting donations through at least February 2023.

Nogay is scheduled to be in Milwaukee County Court on July 6.

