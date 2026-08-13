Wisconsin Veterans Museum to host USS Wisconsin construction update Aug. 27

The public is invited to hear the latest on the construction of the future USS Wisconsin (SSBN-827) at the Wisconsin Veterans Museum in Madison on Aug. 27, 2026.

The event begins at 9:15 a.m. with a reading of Gov. Tony Evers’ proclamation declaring Aug. 27 USS Wisconsin Day, honoring the submarine’s hull number, 827.

On display in the museum gallery will be a casting from a torpedo tube from the Wisconsin and images related to the boat’s construction. This vessel is the third U.S. Navy ship to be named for the state of Wisconsin.

"As the keeper of memories for Wisconsin veterans and the other battleships named USS Wisconsin, the Wisconsin Veterans Museum is proud to preserve and tell the stories of the newest Navy vessel to bear that proud name and tradition. We are thrilled to begin telling 827's story with the torpedo tube casting," Wisconsin Veterans Museum Director Christopher Kolakowski said.

The future USS Wisconsin (SSBN-827) is the second submarine in the Columbia-class ballistic missile submarine program.

SSBN-827 is currently under construction through a manufacturing teaming arrangement between General Dynamics Electric Boat in Groton, Connecticut, and Huntington Ingalls Industries in Newport News, Virginia. Last year, a keel-laying ceremony was held in North Kingstown, Rhode Island, to mark the official start of construction on the U.S. Navy’s latest ballistic missile submarine.

More than 300 defense contractors and hardware and software suppliers from Wisconsin also support the design and development of Columbia-class submarines.