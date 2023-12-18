Wisconsin town named one of the most 'Christmassy' towns in U.S.

CEDARBURG — A Wisconsin town was declared as one of the most "Christmassy" towns in America!

Cedarburg ranked 65th on the list. According to the survey, Cedarburg's 19th century architecture is what sets it apart from other places. The holiday cheer in Cedarburg is like no other. Traditions are important, and Cedarburg knows that. Their Christmas parade and overall Christmas spirit are reasons why Cedarburg is on the list.

This was determined by a surveytaken of 3,000 families. The survey had a total of 75 towns.

The No. 1 city was Pigeon Forge, Tennessee. Even though it is in Tennessee, Pigeon Forge is full of holiday spirit. You might remember Pigeon Forge as the city Dollywood, where Dolly Parton's own amusement park is.

Other notable cities were Naperville, Ill., and Holland, Mich.

The full list of the ranks can be found here.