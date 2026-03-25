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Wisconsin Supreme Court debate postponed due to candidate illness

Wisconsin Supreme Court
Nicole Merchut/AP
This May 2025 photo provided by the Chris Taylor for Justice campaign shows Wisconsin Appeals Court Judge Chris Taylor inside a courtroom of the Dane County Courthouse in Madison, Wis. (Nicole Merchut/Chris Taylor for Justice via AP)
Wisconsin Supreme Court
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MADISON (NBC 26) — Wednesday's Wisconsin Supreme Court debate has been postponed due to a candidate's illness.

Judge Chris Taylor's campaign says she woke up feeling ill and visited urgent care.

“This morning Judge Taylor visited urgent care after waking up feeling unwell. Physicians then recommended she visit the hospital for additional evaluation," the campaign statement read. "While she is unable to participate in tonight’s debate, we look forward to rescheduling and finding an opportunity for voters to hear from both candidates before Election Day.”

The debate between candidates Judges Chris Taylor and Maria Lazar was scheduled to take place Wednesday night.

The two judges are facing off for an open seat on the state Supreme Court after Rebecca Bradley, a conservative justice, decided not to seek another 10-year term. Republican-backed Maria Lazar jumped into the race in October, while Democratic-backed Chris Taylor was the first to jump in earlier last year.

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