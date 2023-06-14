Wisconsin State Fair 2023: Sporkies finalists announced, 'Drinkies' competition debuts

WEST ALLIS, Wis. — The organizers of the 2023 Wisconsin State Fair released the finalists for the 2023 Sporkies food competition.

State Fair organizers are also announcing the debut of the new "Drinkies". They describe this drink-focused competition as showcasing the best non-alcoholic drinks.

According to a news release Wednesday, Jan. 14, eight Sporkie finalists have been selected from 31 entries. Four Drinkies finalists have also been selected from 11 entries.

On Tuesday, Aug. 1, a panel of 'local celebrity judges' will choose the winners of the Golden Spork and Drinkie awards. The items are judged based on appearance, presentation, creativity, originality, and taste.

All The Sporkies and Drinkies items entered will be available for purchase during the Wisconsin State Fair.

