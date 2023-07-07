Wisconsin State Fair 2023 guide: Music lineup, tickets, food, rides, animals and more

WEST ALLIS, Wis. — Excited for the Wisconsin State Fair in 2023? Check out our comprehensive guide about all things State Fair this year, including tickets, performers, daily events, competitions, the Sporkies, food/drinks/and shopping, and SpinCity with its rides.

The Wisconsin State Fair is held Aug. 3-13, 2023 at the state fairgrounds at 640 S. 84th St, West Allis, WI 53214.

How much does it cost to get Wisconsin State Fair tickets?

State Fair admission costs $13 - $18, according to their website:



Adults (12 & over) – $18

Seniors (60 & over) – $13

Military/Veterans – $13 Must provide ID. Available at ticket office only.

Youth (ages 6-11) – $13

Children (5 & under) – Free Available at ticket office only.

It costs another $15.00 for fair parking. See all the tickets for sale on their website.

If you purchase concert tickets to a Main Stage show, admission to the State Fair is included for the day of the show.

What is the music schedule at the Wisconsin State Fair? Who is performing?

The State Fair Main Stage is located at the Milwaukee Mile Speedway. According to their website, each Main Stage ticket includes admission to the State Fair for the day of the show.

The Main State lineup is as follows:

Alabama with Exile

Shaggy with Salt-N-Pepa

Jeff Dunham

Tommy James and the Shondells, with Little Anthony

For King + Country with Katy Nichole

KIDZ BOP Never Stop Live Tour

Halestorm with New Years Day

REO Speedwagon with Edwin McCain

Ludacris with Symba

Lindsey Stirling with Walk off the Earth

Trace Adkins

The State Fair website also describes fees and the only authorized ticket partner, Etix:

Each Main Stage ticket will be assessed a $9 facility fee.



Etix is the only authorized ticketing partner of Wisconsin State Fair Park (WSFP). The State Fair Ticket Office and Etix (accessed via the WiStateFair.com or Etix.com websites) are the ONLY authorized sources for State Fair Main Stage Tickets.



If you purchase tickets from any other source, WSFP cannot guarantee the validity of the tickets and you risk being denied admission, refunds and/or exchanges.







What is the daily events schedule at the Wisconsin State Fair?

You can view the daily event schedule at the Wisconsin State Fair here. It explains all the various animal and food focused events, among others.

What are the State Fair competitions in 2023?

There are a number of competitions people can sign up for at the State Fair. Here is the 2023 Entry Deadline Information:

Sporkies finalists announced, 'Drinkies' competition debuts

The organizers of the 2023 Wisconsin State Fair released the finalists for the 2023 Sporkies food competition.

State Fair organizers are also announcing the debut of the new "Drinkies". They describe this drink-focused competition as showcasing the best non-alcoholic drinks.

Wisconsin State Fair The Wisconsin State Fair 2023's Sporkies finalists

According to a news release Wednesday, Jan. 14, eight Sporkie finalists have been selected from 31 entries. Four Drinkies finalists have also been selected from 11 entries.

On Tuesday, Aug. 1, a panel of 'local celebrity judges' will choose the winners of the Golden Spork and Drinkie awards. The items are judged based on appearance, presentation, creativity, originality, and taste.

All The Sporkies and Drinkies items entered will be available for purchase during the Wisconsin State Fair.

Read more here.

What kinds of foods and drinks and shopping are there at the Wisconsin State Fair?

The State Fair has a lot of options when it comes to eating! Some of it is classic fair food, some of it is a little more modern and creative.

According to their website:

The State Fair would not be the same without our food or shopping.



With over 150 locations offering over 800 food and beverage items, it’s no wonder that food is one of the top reasons people visit the State Fair.



Plus, the State Fair is a great place to start your Christmas shopping! Over 400 shopping locations throughout the grounds offer the craziest gadgets and coolest décor for yourself or the people on your shopping list.



Note: Vendors inside the Fair Park have the option of accepting cash as a form of payment. Most vendors will accept both cash and credit cards.



Rides and other entertainment including SpinCity:

The State Fair has its amusement ride and game area called "SpinCity". They have about 40 rides and 25 games. Read more from their website here.