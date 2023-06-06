Wisconsin sets record for 2022 tourism

WISCONSIN (NBC 26) — The Wisconsin Department of Tourism and Gov. Evers announced Tuesday that the state set a record in 2022 for economic impact.

Tourism generated $23.7 billion for the state, surpassing the previous record of $22.2 billion set in 2019.

“Tourism is both big fun and big business. I’m so grateful for the innovation and dedication of the folks who make up Wisconsin’s tourism industry. Each one of them played a role in setting this record,” said Wisconsin Department of Tourism Secretary Anne Sayers.

Overnight visits to the state also increased by nearly 14% from 2021. The Department of Tourism says these visitors spend nearly three times more on average than day trip visitors.

Tourism increased across the state with all 72 counties experiencing an increase in economic impact from tourism.

Winnebago County also announced that they set a record in 2022, with the county contributing $522 million to the state from tourism.

The county says that this tourism boost helped support over 4,000 part and full-time jobs that contribute to local tourism.

Statewide, Wisconsin saw a bit more than 111 million visits, up nearly 9 million from the previous year.

