Wisconsin Senate Democrats choose Hesselbein as new minority leader

The caucus elected Dianne Hesselbein of Middleton late Friday to replace Melissa Agard as minority leader.
Tony Evers Karen Timberlake Dianne Hesselbein Jon Erpenbach
Scott Bauer/AP
FILE -Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers speaks at a free health care clinic before calling a special session of the Legislature to take up a bill expanding Medicaid coverage on Wednesday, May 19, 2021, in Middleton, Wis. Joining Evers for the announcement was, Wisconsin Department of Health Services Secretary Karen Timberlake, from left, state Rep. Dianne Hesselbein and state Sen. Jon Erpenbach. Democrats in the Wisconsin state Senate have a new leader. The caucus elected Dianne Hesselbein of Middleton on Friday, Dec. 1, 2023 to replace Melissa Agard as minority leader, the caucus' assistant leader, Jeff Smith, said in a news release. (AP Photo/Scott Bauer, File)
Posted at 11:06 AM, Dec 05, 2023
and last updated 2023-12-05 12:06:16-05

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Democrats in the Wisconsin state Senate have a new leader.

The caucus elected Dianne Hesselbein of Middleton to replace Melissa Agard as minority leader, the caucus' assistant leader, Jeff Smith, said in a news release.

The move came a day after Agard announced that she will run for Dane County executive next year. State law bars her from holding a Senate office and county executive office simultaneously for more than two months.

The jockeying comes as the state Supreme Court’s liberal majority appears poised to invalidate Republican-drawn legislative district boundaries, perhaps by the end of the year.

The boundaries have helped the GOP maintain control of both the Senate and Assembly since 2012. Republicans currently hold a 22-11 majority in the Senate and a 64-35 majority in the Assembly. New maps could help Democrats gain seats in both chambers.

