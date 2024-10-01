Watch Now
NewsState

Actions

Wisconsin Red Cross needs your help in response to Hurricane Helene

Charities including Red Cross, Salvation Army, cancel events connected to Trump
Copyright Getty Images
Spencer Platt
<p>Mike Johnson, a volunteer with the American Red Cross, unloads bags of ice for people in need after Hurricane Katrina September 14, 2005 in Biloxi, Mississippi.</p>
Charities including Red Cross, Salvation Army, cancel events connected to Trump
Posted

(NBC 26) — The Wisconsin Red Cross is joining the recovery efforts following Hurricane Helene to help our friends in the south.

The Wisconsin Red Cross says that they are focused on providing shelter and meals to victims, as well as emotional support.

Along the 500-mile path of Helene, the Red Cross has stationed more than 900 responders. Of those, 30 volunteers are from Wisconsin.

Dave Nelson, who is helping in Florida, is one of those Wisconsin volunteers. He says the Red Cross is in need of financial and blood donations.

"It's a real critical component of what we need to do to help these people get back on their feet and provide hope for them to survive this terrible disaster,” Nelson said.

The Red Cross says that they are always looking for more volunteers to help out. For more information click HERE.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

See Highlights, Stream the Game and More!