Wisconsin Red Cross needs your help in response to Hurricane Helene

(NBC 26) — The Wisconsin Red Cross is joining the recovery efforts following Hurricane Helene to help our friends in the south.

The Wisconsin Red Cross says that they are focused on providing shelter and meals to victims, as well as emotional support.

Along the 500-mile path of Helene, the Red Cross has stationed more than 900 responders. Of those, 30 volunteers are from Wisconsin.

Dave Nelson, who is helping in Florida, is one of those Wisconsin volunteers. He says the Red Cross is in need of financial and blood donations.

"It's a real critical component of what we need to do to help these people get back on their feet and provide hope for them to survive this terrible disaster,” Nelson said.

The Red Cross says that they are always looking for more volunteers to help out. For more information click HERE.