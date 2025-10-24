Wisconsin records first Safe Haven baby box surrender at Racine fire station

RACINE — For the first time in the state, a baby was surrendered at a Safe Haven Baby Box in Wisconsin.

The baby was safely and legally left at the baby box located at a Racine fire station last week.

The City of Racine and the Racine Fire Department confirm that a newborn baby was safely and legally surrendered in the Safe Haven Baby Box located at Fire Station 4, 3829 Washington Avenue, on Wednesday, October 16, 2025, at 12:13 p.m.

According to authorities, the infant was found in good health and immediately cared for by on-duty firefighters and emergency medical personnel. The baby was then transported to a nearby hospital for evaluation and is now in the custody of child protective services, where the process of finding a permanent adoptive home has begun.

There are more than 300 Safe Haven Baby Box locations across the U.S., including six in Wisconsin.