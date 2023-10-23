Wisconsin named tech hub by Biden admin; up to $75 million in funding opens up for state

MILWAUKEE — The federal government on Monday announced 31 tech hubs in the U.S. eligible for up to $500 million to help increase innovation - and Wisconsin is one of those hubs.

The effort is aimed at adding jobs and giving tech innovation a boost in cities outside traditional tech powerhouse hubs like Silicon Valley.

Wisconsin can now compete for up to $75 million in federal funding to develop its burgeoning high-tech biohealth and personalized medicine industries.

Rockwell Automation and GE HealthCare, both big Milwaukee area employers, were part of Wisconsin's pitch, according to the Milwaukee Business Journal. So was BioForward Wisconsin and the Wisconsin Economic Development Corp., among other organizations.

Wisconsin's pitch for federal funding focused on precision medicine and commercialization in the biohealth industry. That includes bioscience, health care and imaging, diagnostics, and digital health care, according to the Milwaukee Business Journal.