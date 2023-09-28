Wisconsin lawmakers introduce legislation to ban gender-transition treatment for minors

MADISON, Wis. — Republican lawmakers in Wisconsin introduced legislation Wednesday that would ban gender-transition treatment for minors.

The bill, introduced by Scott Allen, Robin Vos, and Duey Stroebel, would ban healthcare providers from conducting or making referrals for certain medical practices for those under the age of 18 in Wisconsin.

According to our partners at WISC, the legislation would prohibit doctors and medical providers "from engaging in, causing the engagement in, or making referrals for, certain medical intervention practices upon an individual under 18 years of age if done for the purpose of changing the minor's body to correspond to a sex that is discordant with the minor's biological sex."

WISC reports it would require licensing boards to investigate allegations of medical professionals violating the legislation.

The proposal includes several exceptions, such as allowing medical providers to treat infections or injuries caused by a gender transition procedure. Another would allow treatment of minors "born with a medically verifiable genetic disorder of sex development."

According to WISC, the Republican lawmakers said in a memo that the legislation would protect children "by ensuring that life-altering procedures that could cause permanent damage or sterilization are not performed on anyone under the age of 18."

Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers said Wednesday he will veto the bill.

"My message to LGBTQ folks—especially our trans kids—is this: you are welcome, you are wanted, and you belong here," Gov. Evers tweeted. "And I’ll veto any bill that makes Wisconsin a less welcoming, less inclusive, and less safe place for you to be who you are."

