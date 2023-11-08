Wisconsin, Iowa and Indiana are now the only states with illegal marijuana in the Midwest

MILWAUKEE — Ohio voters have chosen to legalize marijuana for recreational use.

The "Yes" vote on issue two now means that people 21 and over will be able to use, grow, or sell marijuana in the state.

Making it the 24th state in the US to embrace marijuana legalization.

The measure becomes effective in 30 days under a regulation-and-tax program imposed by the state.

Medical marijuana use has been legal in Ohio since 2016, but this year's ballot pushed the steady advance toward legalizing recreational use of the drug.

The passing of issue two immediately followed the state passing issue one, which added the right to access abortion care to the state's constitution.

More from NBC News here.