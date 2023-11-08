Watch Now
NewsState

Actions

Wisconsin, Iowa and Indiana are now the only states with illegal marijuana in the Midwest

Ohio voters have chosen to legalize marijuana for recreational use. The "Yes" vote on issue two now means that people 21 and over will be able to use, grow, or sell marijuana in the state.
Charles Benson has a preview.
Poster image (31).jpg
Posted at 10:57 AM, Nov 08, 2023
and last updated 2023-11-08 11:57:09-05

MILWAUKEE — Ohio voters have chosen to legalize marijuana for recreational use.

The "Yes" vote on issue two now means that people 21 and over will be able to use, grow, or sell marijuana in the state.

Making it the 24th state in the US to embrace marijuana legalization.

The measure becomes effective in 30 days under a regulation-and-tax program imposed by the state.

Medical marijuana use has been legal in Ohio since 2016, but this year's ballot pushed the steady advance toward legalizing recreational use of the drug.

The passing of issue two immediately followed the state passing issue one, which added the right to access abortion care to the state's constitution.

More from NBC News here.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
nina neighborhood.png

NBC 26 is in your neighborhood!