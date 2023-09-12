Wisconsin GOP to pursue nonpartisan redistricting to avoid having state justices toss maps

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin Republican lawmakers on Tuesday proposed a nonpartisan redistricting plan they want to enact ahead of the 2024 election to preempt the liberal-controlled state Supreme Court from tossing the current GOP-drawn maps.

The move comes as Wisconsin justices are considering two Democratic-backed lawsuits seeking to toss the Republican maps, first enacted in 2011, that are among the most gerrymandered in the country and have helped Republicans increase their majority.

Republican Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, who unveiled the plan to be voted on Thursday, said it offered a way to avoid a possible impeachment fight. He and other Republicans have floated the possibility of impeachment if newly elected Justice Janet Protasiewicz doesn't recuse from the redistricting cases.

Protasiewicz's win in April flipped majority control of the court from conservative to liberal for the first time in 15 years.

The Republican redistricting plan is modeled after the one in place in Iowa, Vos said. If passed by the Republican-controlled Legislature, it would have to be signed by Democratic Gov. Tony Evers before taking effect.

Evers released the following statement:

“I support fair maps, and I agree with the 63 percent of Wisconsinites who support maps being drawn by a nonpartisan commission rather than the Legislature. This is an issue that I ran on, it’s a promise I made to the people of our state, and I’m optimistic that we will not only finally secure fair maps but that I will have the opportunity to enact legislation creating a nonpartisan redistricting commission in Wisconsin before my time as governor comes to an end.



“I’ve spent years fighting to do just that—even proposing similar measures—and Republicans rejected those efforts. Since then, Republicans have spent years and millions in taxpayer dollars working to overturn and undermine our elections, fueling baseless conspiracy theories, funding Gableman’s sham ‘investigation,’ and passing even more gerrymandered maps than the ones we had before. Republicans have spent the last several weeks threatening to impeach a Wisconsin Supreme Court justice and pushing radical plans to throw Wisconsin’s Elections Commission into chaos by attempting to illegally fire the elections administrator they approved with unanimous, bipartisan support just a few years ago.



“Now, with the possibility that fair maps and nonpartisan redistricting may be coming to Wisconsin whether they like it or not, Republicans are making a last-ditch effort to retain legislative control by having someone Legislature-picked and Legislature-approved draw Wisconsin’s maps. That is bogus.



“A Legislature that has now repeatedly demonstrated they will not uphold basic tenets of our democracy—and will bully, threaten, or fire on a whim anyone who happens to disagree with them—cannot be trusted to appoint or oversee someone charged with drawing fair maps. And I'm not going to participate in enabling Republicans in the Legislature to keep trying to use and abuse their power to control the outcome of our elections.



“The people should get to choose their elected officials, not the other way around. Wisconsinites deserve a redistricting process that’s free of partisanship and interference from politicians, and it’s never been clearer that today’s Legislature cannot be trusted with that important responsibility.”



