Wisconsin DOT sending EV, hybrid car owners license plate stickers

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — The Wisconsin Department of Transportation's Department of Motor Vehicles said Friday it is sending new EV/hybrid license plate stickers to current EV or hybrid vehicle owners as required by state law.

The DOT said the law was passed in 2023 so that first responders can identify the stickers during an emergency that involves electric or hybrid vehicles. The EV/hybrid stickers are orange and black.

DOT leaders said all current EV or hybrid car owners should receive their stickers by June. Anyone who buys an EV or hybrid car during the summer will get a sticker with their new license plate. Those who buy and EV or hybrid vehicle beforehand will get a sticker in the mail.

The DOT said the EV/hybrid sticker should be placed on the upper right corner of the license plate.

There were nearly 146,000 electric and hybrid vehicles on the road in Wisconsin in 2023.

More information on DMV services can be found HERE.