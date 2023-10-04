Wisconsin DMV: Road Test Waiver pilot program to end Dec. 31

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation Division of Motor Vehicles (DMV) announced its Road Test Waiver pilot program will end on Dec. 31, 2023.

As of Jan. 1, 2024, those under 18 will need to complete an in-person road test at DMVs to obtain their probationary licenses. Appointments for a road test can be scheduled 11 weeks in advance at wisconsindmv.gov.

Student drivers ages 16 and 17 who have completed their required driver education course, behind-the-wheel training, and 50 hours of supervised driving can apply for the road test waiver through Dec. 31.

The pilot program began in May 2020 amid the Covid-19 pandemic. Legislative action would be needed to make the program permanent.

According to the DMV, "As part of the pilot, DMV tracked potential safety implications and found no negative effect on driver safety. Through August 31, 2023, 144,082 parents/guardians of 16- and 17-year-old drivers utilized the road test waiver."

