Wisconsin DMV releases new Ice Age Trail license plate

WISCONSIN (NBC 26) — Wisconsin drivers are now able to obtain a new special license plate.

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation Division of Motor Vehicles (DMV) is now offering a new Ice Age Trail license plate on its website.

Every plate bought will help support conservation, maintenance, and promotion of the Ice Age National Scenic Trail; a 1,200-mile footpath located entirely within Wisconsin.

The new plate design showcases an Ice Age Trail mastodon on a blue and yellow background.

Fees for the new plate include a $25 donation to the Ice Age Trail Alliance, which may be tax deductible, a one-time $15 issuance fee, and the regular vehicle registration fee.

Plates can be personalized for an additional $15 a year.

Ice Age Trail license plates must be ordered online on theDMV website, or by mail.

For more information on the new Ice Age Trail plate and vehicles that qualify, visit wisconsindot.gov.