Wisconsin Democrats casting early ballots are divided over whether democratic socialist can win

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin voter Ian Anderson couldn't have been happier to cast his ballot Tuesday for democratic socialist Francesca Hong in the swing state's primary for governor.

“She's exactly the burst of energy we need,” Anderson said after voting early in the liberal stronghold of Madison.

But 80 miles down the road in Milwaukee, Democratic voter Steve Wiesner said if Hong wins the Aug. 11 primary he will vote Republican for the first time in his life.

“I would never support her or any DSA candidate at this point,” Wiesner said, using the acronym for Democratic Socialists of America. He voted for long-shot candidate Joel Brennan.

Their views demonstrate the dilemma for Democrats in Wisconsin as they hope to win the governor's race against a Republican endorsed by President Donald Trump in a year that should favor Democrats.

But a chaotic primary, and the rise of Hong, has amplified angst among voters and party insiders that Democrats may be squandering their chances to retain control of the governor’s office and flip both chambers of the Legislature to earn full control of Wisconsin state government for the first time since 2010.

Democratic socialist Hong divides early Wisconsin voters

The insurgent Hong has garnered strong support among the most liberal wing of the party. Former Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes, who narrowly lost a 2022 U.S. Senate race, is hoping that voters in his hometown of Milwaukee help him overcome Hong, whose base is in Madison. Those two cities hold the largest number of Democratic voters in Wisconsin.

Also in the race is Milwaukee County Executive David Crowley, who is running with the endorsement of Gov. Tony Evers. Crowley had dropped out of the race on July 8, but got back in on July 17, the day after Lt. Gov. Sara Rodriguez dropped out amid a campaign finance scandal.

Anderson, who was among voters who cast in-person early ballots on the first day Tuesday, said he was “very frustrated” by Evers' late endorsement in the race.

“It's the latest example of the Democratic Party meddling,” said Anderson, who works for the state Department of Natural Resources.

Nicole Santos, 45, said Hong was the only primary candidate with the “fortitude” to stand up to Trump.

“To get back on track we need to go a little further left,” she said.

Some Democratic voters make choice based on electability

Crowley voters on Tuesday said they backed him because they believed he had a better shot at beating Republican U.S. Rep. Tom Tiffany in November. Tiffany, who is running with the backing of Trump in a state Trump won in 2016 and 2024, faces only nominal opposition in the primary.

It would be “tough” for Hong to beat Tiffany, said retired attorney John Hawley, 68, of Madison.

“I’d like to think I’m wrong, but north of Madison and Milwaukee I don’t think she’ll come across that well,” he said in reference to more rural parts of the state.

Erica and Mario Johnson, a married couple who are both Black and from Milwaukee, both voted for Crowley, because they see him as best positioned to beat Tiffany. Crowley and Barnes are each seeking to become the state’s first Black governor. Hong is seeking to become Wisconsin's first female governor and first Asian American governor.

Crowley has the “most executive experience,” said Mario Johnson, 63, who retired from a career in the federal government.

He worries that Hong won’t be able to defeat Tiffany, but if Hong wins the primary, “I’ll bite the bullet and vote for her.”

As of Tuesday, nearly 108,000 ballots had already been returned by mail ahead of the Aug. 11 election.

Democratic candidates play nice in only debate before election

The Democratic candidates tried to differentiate themselves Tuesday night in the only debate before the primary, but abstained from going after Hong.

Hong, who has run as an insurgent candidate, tried to cast herself as the one who could bring together Republicans, Democrats, independents and democratic socialists.

“This is a movement moment,” Hong said.

Hong also tried to distance herself from the national democratic socialist movement. Hong said she did not support the entire national DSA platform and backed off her earlier support for defunding the police.

“The governor cannot defund police and I’m not here to govern by slogan," she said.

Crowley, who has the governor's endorsement, and Barnes, who served as Evers' lieutenant governor in his first term, also tried to portray themselves as outsiders.

“I’m not here to protect the establishment,” Crowley said.

And while Barnes said no other candidate had united Democrats like he did in his 2022 Senate race, “I have zero interest in being the establishment candidate.”