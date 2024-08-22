CHICAGO — Wednesday is Tim Walz's night at the Democratic National Convention.

The Minnesota Governor and former educator is not only representing the Midwest but also teachers as he accepts the nomination on night three of the DNC.

It's something Wisconsin delegates like Tia Johnson and Deon Canon tell TMJ4 is important for the future of education in the country.

TMJ4 News Tia Johnson, Beloit Delegate.

The two Wisconsin delegates said education being represented this election is critical to the election and crucial to the future of our students.

Watch: Wisconsin delegates say Tim Walz nomination puts a spotlight on education this November

"Having someone at the top of the ticket who is saying 'Yes, I'm a teacher, I know exactly what we need to do for our teachers and students' is very much important," said Canon. "They're educating our next generation of leaders, they're educating the workforce."

TMJ4 News Deon Canon, Milwaukee Delegate.

Canon is a proud Milwaukee Public School grad and says fighting for public education is a must this election.

It's a notion that Beloit delegate, Tia Johnson, agrees with.

Johnson has been an educator for 20 years. She says Walz' background as a teacher and coach not only resonates with Americans but represents a vital voting block.

"If you want something to get done, talk to the teachers, they will get stuff done, they know how to talk to people, they know how to care and nurture people. They will meet you where you're at — they have the experience," said Johnson.