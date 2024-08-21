CHICAGO — During the 2020 presidential election, 17% of Democratic votes came from young voters who were 18-29 years old.

The party is trying to make that number of voters even higher come November.

Getting the Gen Z vote is a big part of the Harris campaign. They're taking over TikTok, leaning into trends and even making memes in order to connect with voters like Linus Jesse and Trevor Jung.

The two Wisconsin delegates tell TMJ4's Mariam Mackar it's more important than ever to get young voters engaged in the process and out to the polls.

Linus Jesse is an 18-year-old alternate delegate who hails from Milton in Rock County.

While other college freshmen his age are moving into their dorms and gearing up for class, Jesse is representing youth voters at this year's Democratic National Convention (DNC).

"I moved in last week and I'm missing my orientation for this, actually," Jesse laughed.

TMJ4 News Linus Jesse is missing his college orientation to be an alternate delegate at the DNC this week. The Wisconsinite is excited to represent the youth vote at the convention ahead of this year’s election.

He is experiencing his first political convention just months before heading to the polls to vote in his first presidential election.

"I really wanted to bring the youth voice to the convention," Jesse said. "I also have a learning disability so I'm bringing that voice to the convention as well."

"Do you think it's important to reach out to young voters like yourself in an election like this?" asked Mackar.

Watch: Wisconsin delegates represent young voters at Chicago's DNC day 2

Wisconsin delegates represent young voters at Chicago's DNC day 2

"Yes, I think it's highly important to reach out to young voters— not only for the election but for many elections to come to get their involvement and get their faith back in the system."

Mackar followed along as Jesse sat in on Tuesday's Youth Council meeting along with other Wisconsin delegates like Trevor Jung.

TMJ4 News Trevor Jung is a second-time delegate from Racine. He says day one of the DNC exceeded his expectations and he’s looking forward to going to more events for day two.

"We're energized, mobilized and we're gonna take this energy back up north," Jung told Mackar.

This is the Racine native's second time as a Wisconsin delegate but his first convention in person.

"2020 was obviously the COVID convention, so I watched a lot of TV," recalled Jung. "But here, we're on the floor, we're shaking hands, giving each other hugs and celebrating our candidates and the energy is unmatched."

The theme for the convention Tuesday is "A Bold Vision for America's Future." Something both Jung and Jesse say can't happen without voters of all ages making their voices heard.

