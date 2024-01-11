Wisconsin contractor flips Baptist, Catholic, and now a Methodist church into a home

One of the most unique homes in Wisconsin just went on the market. From 1865-2023, it wasn't even a home either. But after some renovations, a Methodist Church has been turned into a residential home and was listed at the beginning of 2024.

The church-turned-home is at 107 North Main St. in North Prairie, Waukesha County. It's listed for $495,000, is just under 6,500 square feet, has 3 bedrooms, 2 offices, two full bathrooms, 2 half bathrooms, and a 2.5 car garage. You can cook dinner on a brand-new stove while looking up at stained glass windows that are more than 100 years old.

James Groh The top left photo shows what the church looked like in 2016. Below that is the church in 1928. The photo on the right is from 2024.

The church was originally built in 1865 and then moved a few blocks over in 1928 to its current location. Throughout the years, additions have been built like the 2.5 car garage which is the newest feature.

Since it’s an old church, there are a lot of unique features you won’t find in a regular home like the towering 24-foot ceilings, your living room is where the pews used to be, large archways, tons of stained glass, the basement kitchen that would have been used by church volunteers, and a stage area for presentations and performances.

James Groh The downstairs section of the Methodist church-turned-home has two bedrooms, an office, kitchen space, and a stage area.

This home was renovated by Dan Majewski. He’s turned three churches into homes through his contracting company Majic Properties. He calls these homes a 'CHouse'.

“I live in the first one, so I know how it is living in a church. The second one we finally sold that one is a little bit more on the grander scheme. This one looks inside and out like a house itself.”

He lives in a Baptist church in Big Bend, sold a Catholic Church in Belgium, and listed this Methodist Church at the beginning of the year.

James Groh Inside the Catholic church turned home. The pews have been replaced with a kitchen, dining area, and family room.

“My wife and I love the stained glass. We love the open concept that everybody dreams of. We love the small-town community vibes," Majewski said.

Despite major renovations to this North Prairie home, a lot of the church’s original features remain like hanging lights, a fireplace, two pews, a table, doors, and the wood floor.

James Groh This Methodist Church in North Prairie, Waukesha County was built in 1865. In 2024, it hit the real estate market as a residential home.

However, there are also many new amenities like a modern master bathroom, appliances, countertops, and the garage.

This North Prairie home could be the last time you have a chance to live in a church-turned home. But it’s not the last time you will see a unique property like this on the market. Dan has big plans for the future.

James Groh A new and modern bathroom inside the Methodist church turned home.

"Look into a firehouse conversion, a schoolhouse conversion, make multi-family units. Or I’ve also talked to a few people about building.”

If you are interested in touring this home, reach out to Majewski on his Instagram page. He also posts virtual tours of his properties on his YouTube page.