Wisconsin cancels 2026 statewide tornado drills

MADISON (NBC 26) — Wisconsin’s tornado drills set for April 16, 2026, have been canceled because of recent severe storms, ReadyWisconsin announced.

There will be no makeup date. Officials said emergency responders and communities are focused on storm recovery and damage assessment, and holding drills would strain already limited resources.

“While tornado preparedness is important, our priority is recovering from these storms,” said Wisconsin Emergency Management Administrator Greg Engle.

Residents are urged to review tornado safety plans and stay alert for severe weather year‑round. Resources are available at ReadyWisconsin’s tornado safety page.

The next statewide drills are scheduled for April 15, 2027.

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